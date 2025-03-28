Rock paper scissors Dragon - Knight - Grandma
by Didzis Krogzems for Personal.
A Group Rock papaer siscors mini Tournament
Goal
fun intradoctory game
Materials
Instructions
How to Play:
- Setup: A Game Master divides the players into two or more groups. Each group will compete against another.
- Choosing Roles: Each group secretly decides which of the three roles they will play: Dragon, Knight, or Grandma.
- The Reveal: On the Game Master’s signal, both groups perform the action for their chosen role at the same time.
- Who Wins? The winner is determined by these rules:
- Dragon beats Grandma (Dragon’s too powerful!)
- Knight beats Dragon (Knight slays the beast!)
- Grandma beats Knight (Grandma’s wisdom triumphs!)
- Knight: Strikes with an imaginary sword (e.g., swing your arm like you’re wielding a blade).
- Dragon: Breathes fire (e.g., roar and spread your arms like fiery wings).
- Grandma: Wags a finger and says, “No, no!” (e.g., shake your finger with a stern look).
Background
