Rock paper scissors Dragon - Knight - Grandma

How to Play:

Setup: A Game Master divides the players into two or more groups. Each group will compete against another. Choosing Roles: Each group secretly decides which of the three roles they will play: Dragon, Knight, or Grandma. The Reveal: On the Game Master’s signal, both groups perform the action for their chosen role at the same time. Who Wins? The winner is determined by these rules: Dragon beats Grandma (Dragon’s too powerful!)

Knight beats Dragon (Knight slays the beast!)

Grandma beats Knight (Grandma’s wisdom triumphs!)

Knight: Strikes with an imaginary sword (e.g., swing your arm like you’re wielding a blade).

Dragon: Breathes fire (e.g., roar and spread your arms like fiery wings).

Grandma: Wags a finger and says, “No, no!” (e.g., shake your finger with a stern look).

Roles and Actions:Outcome: Compare the actions based on the winning rules to see which group comes out on top! If both groups pick the same role, it’s a tie. Play as many rounds as you like!