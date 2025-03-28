Didzis Krogzems

Rock paper scissors Dragon - Knight - Grandma

5 - 156 + Low

  • A Group Rock papaer siscors mini Tournament

Goal

fun intradoctory game

Materials

    Instructions

    How to Play:

    1. Setup: A Game Master divides the players into two or more groups. Each group will compete against another.
    2. Choosing Roles: Each group secretly decides which of the three roles they will play: Dragon, Knight, or Grandma.
    3. The Reveal: On the Game Master’s signal, both groups perform the action for their chosen role at the same time.
    4. Who Wins? The winner is determined by these rules:
      • Dragon beats Grandma (Dragon’s too powerful!)
      • Knight beats Dragon (Knight slays the beast!)
      • Grandma beats Knight (Grandma’s wisdom triumphs!)
    Roles and Actions:
    • Knight: Strikes with an imaginary sword (e.g., swing your arm like you’re wielding a blade).
    • Dragon: Breathes fire (e.g., roar and spread your arms like fiery wings).
    • Grandma: Wags a finger and says, “No, no!” (e.g., shake your finger with a stern look).
    Outcome: Compare the actions based on the winning rules to see which group comes out on top! If both groups pick the same role, it’s a tie. Play as many rounds as you like!

    Background

