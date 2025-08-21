Step 1:

Explain the purpose of the session: for the group to come to agreement around key principles of effective feedback. If relevant, briefly discuss as a group what feedback is and why it is a useful practice.

Put participants into pairs and ask them to discuss examples of when they have received effective/helpful feedback, and ineffective/harmful feedback. Give them 5-10 minutes before bringing the group together to hear some examples.





Step 2:

Explain that now that the group has heard some examples from experience, they will work together to extrapolate some criteria or principles for “effective" and “ineffective” feedback.

Write “effective” and “ineffective” as headers on each flipchart. Invite suggestions from the group while you write them up, covering “effective” first, then moving to “ineffective”.

Facilitator notes

Your role is to accurately capture the suggestions from the group. You can paraphrase suggestions for clarity and ask participants to clarify if a suggestion is unclear. If a suggestion comes forward that might not meet agreement from the group (for instance, “critical feedback is best delivered via text message”), open up for brief discussion with the group before writing it on the flipchart. Remember to be clear and bold with your writing. If necessary use multiple flipchart sheets.





Step 3:

Support the completion of the group’s brainstorm by adding principles from the list below. Generally, most of these principles will be expressed in one way or another. Only add principles that have not been voiced by the group already.

Be descriptive about the behavior, not about the person

Do not judge or label

Focus on performance outcomes

Don’t try to change others

Speak plainly and clearly

Let the other party know that you would like to provide feedback

Own your own feedback and speak for yourself

Don’t mix up your own thoughts and feelings with other people's

Always be specific. Do not generalize.

Be timely and regular

Don’t attempt to save your remarks to deliver all at once

Focus on the solution





Step 4:

Ask the group how they are going to ensure that they work by these principles. Invite suggestions from members of the group. Close the session when you feel that it has reached a natural resolution.

Facilitator notes

This exercise should be combined with a tangible experience of giving and receiving feedback. Use an exercise like Strongest Current Impression or I Appreciate… during the same day so that participants get both the conceptual principles and the tangible experience.