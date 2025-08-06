Polak Exercise

Version 1: Reflective (Classic)

1. Invite participants to reflect silently on two questions:

◦ What is your image of the future?

◦ How does that image affect how you feel and act today?

2. Allow 5–10 minutes for writing or sketching.

3. Ask participants to share their reflections in pairs or small groups.

4. Bring the group together and discuss: What patterns emerged? Were the images hopeful, fearful, conflicted? How might these affect your work?

Version 2: Matrix (Visual)

1. Draw or display a 2x2 grid. One axis is Optimism → Pessimism about the future. The other is High Agency → Low Agency (how much influence you feel you have).

2. Ask participants to place a sticky dot or mark where they currently feel they sit.

3. Step back and observe the distribution. Prompt a discussion:

◦ What do you notice?

◦ How do different views affect collaboration?

◦ What might shift these positions?

4. Optionally, invite participants to share what brought them to that point, and what might move them closer to a different quadrant

Facilitation tips