Picture Cards
Use picture cards in topics as described below.
Goal
Let participants think with the second half of the brain.
Materials
Instructions
Always have the picture cards with you. Lay them out for the participants or let the participants pull a card. Use them:
∙ For #Introduction rounds (Which card describes the participant or what he is good at?)
∙ As an impulse for spontaneous speech or #Storytelling tasks
∙ For #Brainstorming
∙ For #Reflection, conflict resolution, (relationship) clarification, team building
∙ For goal #Visualisation (Which picture shows the desired future? Why?)
∙ For #Feedback, flashlight, or for the concretisation of the preliminary results
∙ For next steps/intention visualisation
You can buy picture cards or create your own collection.
Attachments
- 32 - Picture cards.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit.
where can i get the picture cards
you can use postcards or look for the dedicated picture cards sets online.