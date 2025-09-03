Picture Cards

Use picture cards in topics as described below.

Duration: Any
Participants: Any
Goal

Let participants think with the second half of the brain.

Materials

    Instructions

    Always have the picture cards with you. Lay them out for the participants or let the participants pull a card. Use them:

    ∙ For #Introduction rounds (Which card describes the participant or what he is good at?)

    ∙ As an impulse for spontaneous speech or #Storytelling tasks

    ∙ For #Brainstorming

    ∙ For #Reflection, conflict resolution, (relationship) clarification, team building

    ∙ For goal #Visualisation (Which picture shows the desired future? Why?)

    ∙ For #Feedback, flashlight, or for the concretisation of the preliminary results

    ∙ For next steps/intention visualisation

    You can buy picture cards or create your own collection.

    Background

    This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/

    6 Comments

  • I am interested in purchasing an English addition if available.
    almost 5 years ago
  • hey @Jennie, happy to seeve you here: https://petranovskaja.com/shop/
    almost 5 years ago
  • Hi Nadja, which set of picture cards do you like to use or can recommend?
    about 4 years ago
  • Hi Heike, I use my own collection, but also love the ZRM pack from Maja Storch.
    about 4 years ago

  • where can i get the picture cards

    29 days ago

  • @marcy - you can use postcards or look for the dedicated picture cards sets online. My Wondercards are describing the facilitation method :)

    29 days ago
