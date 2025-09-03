Always have the picture cards with you. Lay them out for the participants or let the participants pull a card. Use them:

∙ For #Introduction rounds (Which card describes the participant or what he is good at?)

∙ As an impulse for spontaneous speech or #Storytelling tasks

∙ For #Brainstorming

∙ For #Reflection, conflict resolution, (relationship) clarification, team building

∙ For goal #Visualisation (Which picture shows the desired future? Why?)

∙ For #Feedback, flashlight, or for the concretisation of the preliminary results

∙ For next steps/intention visualisation

You can buy picture cards or create your own collection.