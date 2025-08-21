Managing behaviours

NB: Ideal team for this exercise: 7 characters, 2 observers and 2 facilitators

· Let the participants read the instructions on their card.

· Ask if there are any questions

· With no further information than the one provided on the card, participants play their scenario.

THE MEEETING (10-15 min.)

This is the fun part :). Facilitator to take notes. Try not to laugh too much as your team-mates relish their dysfunctional roles and show off their acting chops.

DEBRIEFING SESSION (30-35 min.)

b) Through Mentimeter, invite participants to share the constructive behaviours displayed during the mock meeting (5 min.). Take a screenshot with all the input and paste it in the powerpoint template (slide 3).

d) Through Mentimeter, invite participants to share the destructive behaviours displayed during the mock meeting (5 min.). Take a screenshot with all the input and paste it in the powerpoint template (slide 4). Ask the participants if any of this felt familiar: "Does this ever happen in our meetings?"

OPTIONAL: Show slide 5 "Examples of Behaviours" (5 min.).

2. Is there anything we could do differently? (group input) Create 2 - 3 breakout rooms (BR)

Explain the participants that they will have 10 minutes to brainstorm on: "what can help the meetings to work better?".

Show slide 6 (ask to take a screenshot as the slide won't be accessible in the BR)

(ask to take a screenshot as the slide won't be accessible in the BR) Each group to name a group representative for the debriefing. 3. Back to plenary - Debriefing Have each group representative share the group findings (3 min. per group)

Facilitate the discussion

Share additional input (slides 7 and 8) - Optional CONCLUSION (5 min.)

Managing different behaviours can be challenging, as we experienced in this mock meeting. The 3 simple rules of change are (slide 8): It is easier to change the situation than the behaviour It is easier to change the behaviour than the attitude It is easier to change the attitude than the person! So, the hardest to alter is the person themselves, that is their personality, their beliefs and their values.

________________________ FEEDBACK ABOUT THE SESSION (5-6 min.) Mentimeter: Ask the participants for their input on the following questions: · Q1. How useful was this session? (Low – medium – high) · Q2. What is the ONE thing that stuck with you today (your #1 take away)? · Q3. What area would you like to develop more in the near future?

Ask all the participants “how did that feel?". You can ask the participants for input in plenary or ask for it through Mentimeter (3 min.)