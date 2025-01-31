LEGO metaphors
LEGO metaphors
by James Smart for Personal.
A hands-on and creative icebreaker that uses LEGO bricks to help teams express ideas, challenges, and personal insights through metaphors.
Goal
Help team members express thoughts and experiences in a tactile and visual manner.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Introduce the Concept
- Explain that each participant will use LEGO bricks to build a structure that represents a concept, idea, or experience.
- The goal is not perfection, but to use LEGO as a metaphor for something meaningful.
- Note that you can easily use non-LEGO objects if you wish. Where possible I would aim for shapes and blocks rather than usable objects like pens, cups or paper (though this is a powerful alternative I'll share below.)
Step 2: Provide a Prompt
- Give participants a theme or prompt to guide their builds. Examples include:
- How are you feeling today?
- What are your hopes for the session?
- Your work style as a LEGO structure
- A recent challenge you faced, represented in LEGO
- How your team works together
- An ideal workplace environment
- A goal you’re working towards
Step 3: Build & Reflect
- Set a timer (5–10 minutes) for participants to build their LEGO metaphor.
- Encourage them to think symbolically—for example, a bridge could represent overcoming challenges, while a tall tower could symbolize ambition.
Step 4: Share & Discuss
- Each participant presents their LEGO structure, explaining the meaning behind it. Often, this is best presented as small story that the facilitator first demonstrates.
- If you have time, groups can ask questions or discuss the themes that emerge.
- If played in teams, team members can build together and explain how each piece represents their collaboration.
Step 5: Wrap-Up & Reflection (optional)
- Discuss key takeaways:
- What common themes emerged?
- How did visual storytelling help express ideas differently than words alone?
- How can these insights help improve teamwork and communication?
Variation - Object Metaphors
- Instead of LEGO or simple blocks, it can be effective to invite participants to create a metaphor using a few every items or things from their desks. Even a couple of pencils, phones and books can be used to create a metaphor in response to the framing question.
- This can be useful in a snap or if working with a virtual team who may not have access to LEGO.
Facilitation tips for LEGO metaphors
- As an icebreaker, I find this activity most dynamic when you give as little instruction as possible, for example "Use the LEGO pieces in front of you to answer the question "How are you feeling today?" and perhaps share an example.
- As mentioned above, one option is to restrict block to abstract shapes or regular LEGO pieces. This means that the metaphors created are much more abstract in nature.
- For some groups or purposes, it can be helpful to include LEGO mini figures and other objects so that the metaphors folks create are more detailed and easier to create. For example, if you're working on team dynamics, having figurines to help participants easily represent people can ensure they spend more time thinking about the actual team dynamic they want to show.
- If you have time and space, it can be especially memorable to invite participants to place their creations on a table in relation to one another and create a tableau of LEGO metaphors. This is a great photo opportunity and can help promote further discussion.
Comments (0)