It allows for a clear hierarchy of what needs to be implemented in the PROJECT by using the Customer's perspective, not a team member's. Each workshop participant must take on the role of a client and view their PROJECT from the perspective of market needs. After testing all the requirement prioritization methods, we believe that the KANO model is the most interesting and engages the team the most in the decision-making process.

A drawback of the MoSCoW method is that prioritization is carried out from an ambiguous perspective. Sometimes, it reflects the perspective of the product owner, while other times, it represents the viewpoint of a product team member. This ambiguity in perspective leads to conflicts and often results in a distorted assessment of the importance of a given project requirement, which negatively impacts the project's success in the market.