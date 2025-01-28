Jenga Questions
Jenga Questions
by James Smart for Personal.
A fun and interactive icebreaker that uses a classic game of Jenga to spark meaningful conversations and strengthen team connections.
Goal
Encourage open dialogue and connection in a relaxed, game-based environment
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Prepare the Jenga Set
- Create or find a numbered list of questions and assign a numbered sticker to each block in the Jenga set. You can also write a number on each Jenga block if you prefer.
Step 2: Explain the Rules
- Participants take turns pulling out a Jenga block, just like in the classic game.
- Each block has a question that the player must answer before placing it back on top of the stack.
- The game continues until the tower collapses or time runs out.
Step 3: Answer & Discuss
- Players can answer their question in a short response or share a related story.
- The group is encouraged to react, ask follow-up questions, or relate their own experiences.
- The facilitator can guide deeper discussions based on responses.
Step 4: Wrap-Up & Reflection
- After the game, reflect on key takeaways:
- What new things did team members learn about each other?
- Were there any surprising or inspiring stories shared?
- How can these insights improve team collaboration?
- What’s one skill you have that most people don’t know about?
- If you could switch roles with someone in the company for a day, who would it be and why?
- What’s a workplace habit that helps you stay productive?
- What’s the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?
- If you could add one fun tradition to the office, what would it be?
- What was your dream job as a child?
- What’s a challenge you’ve overcome that made you stronger?
- What’s a hidden gem in your city that you’d recommend to a coworker?
Facilitation tips & variations
- I'd recommend using numbers on Jenga blocks rather than writing questions on blocks directly. It means you can reuse them easily and can support longer questions too.
- I quite like having different coloured sticky dots on the blocks which correspond to different kinds of questions, for example, red dots for personal questions, blue dots for general knowledge, green dots for workplace knowledge. Then you can have people aim to answer one of each colour before the game is up.
- It can also be fun to mix it up by having the person who takes the Jenga piece choose another person they'd like to answer the question. This can help your team follow their curiosity. This is best when focusing on simply encouraging people to get to know one another.
- This activity also works well as an icebreaker for a training course. Add questions that correspond to the training topic at hand and ask participants to try and share everything that know about the topic with the group. It's a good way to gauge skill level and prior knowledge and still encourage the group to share with one another.
Comments (0)