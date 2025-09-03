Face2face, back2back

Reflect on the topic of the day with this interactive method, especially good for introverted people. This format creates a connection between the participants and helps to reflect on discussed topics.

Duration: 15m - 30m
Participants: Any
Difficulty:  Medium
Goal

Help participants to find what is in for them.

Instructions

Use this exercise at the start of a session or for reflection at the end. With the topic you want to explore, write 3 to 5 questions to talk about. Ask participants to get into pairs. Give them the first question to discuss face-to-face.

After a short period of time, ask them to turn around and then, back-to-back, to think about what they have heard.

Then ask them to turn around again, thank their partner and to choose a new partner. Ask them now to talk about the second question followed by silent thinking and so one until all questions are done.

Attachments

  • 39 - F2F back to back.png

Background

This method is part of the WonderCards kit.

0 Comments

