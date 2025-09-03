Face2face, back2back

Use this exercise at the start of a session or for reflection at the end. With the topic you want to explore, write 3 to 5 questions to talk about. Ask participants to get into pairs. Give them the first question to discuss face-to-face.

After a short period of time, ask them to turn around and then, back-to-back, to think about what they have heard.

Then ask them to turn around again, thank their partner and to choose a new partner. Ask them now to talk about the second question followed by silent thinking and so one until all questions are done.