Face2face, back2back
Reflect on the topic of the day with this interactive method, especially good for introverted people. This format creates a connection between the participants and helps to reflect on discussed topics.
Goal
Help participants to find what is in for them.
Instructions
Use this exercise at the start of a session or for reflection at the end. With the topic you want to explore, write 3 to 5 questions to talk about. Ask participants to get into pairs. Give them the first question to discuss face-to-face.
After a short period of time, ask them to turn around and then, back-to-back, to think about what they have heard.
Then ask them to turn around again, thank their partner and to choose a new partner. Ask them now to talk about the second question followed by silent thinking and so one until all questions are done.
Attachments
- 39 - F2F back to back.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/