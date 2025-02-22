Emoji check-in
Emoji check-in
by James Smart for Personal.
A quick and engaging icebreaker where team members express how they’re feeling using emojis.
Goal
Allow team members to express themselves quickly and creatively and check-in on group sentiment in a low-stakes, inclusive manner.
Instructions
Step 1: Set the Check-In Prompt
- Start the meeting or session by asking participants to describe how they’re feeling using just one emoji.
- Example prompts:
- “Drop an emoji in the chat that describes your mood today!”
- “If your week was an emoji, what would it be?”
- “Choose an emoji that represents your energy level right now.”
Step 2: Encourage Participation
- Give participants 10-15 seconds to post their emoji response.
- If in person, participants can draw, act out their emoji or use prepared emoji cards instead!
Step 3: Optional Sharing & Discussion
- Ask a few volunteers to briefly explain their emoji choice (only if they feel comfortable).
- If someone shares a particularly interesting or unexpected emoji, invite a light discussion.
- In this case, it can be nice to invite other participants to continue sending emojis in response.
- Example: “I see a lot of 🚀—looks like some of you are ready to go! But also a few 😴—anyone need an extra coffee?”
Step 4: Acknowledge & Reflect
- Recognize the range of emotions in the group without judgment.
- Offer support if needed (e.g., “If you’re feeling stressed today 😓, let’s find ways to make things easier!”).
- If desired, follow up with a collective mood booster, such as:
- A quick stretch
- A positive affirmation
- A chat waterfall for the emoji we would like to feel by the end of the session.
Step 5: Wrap-Up & Transition
- Thank everyone for participating and use the insights to set the tone for the meeting.
- Example:
- “Looks like we have a mix of 😃 and 🤯 today—let’s support each other as we dive into our agenda!”
- “A lot of 🎉—great energy! Let’s keep that momentum going.”
Variations for Emoji Check-in
- Emoji check-in can be used mid-session to see how people are feeling on a particular subject or to gauge their energy levels.
- For smaller groups, it can be fun to ask them to create an emoji story, using a sequence of emojis to shape a small narrative for how they're feeling or for something that happened. For example, you might say: "Use three emojis to share something that happened to you this weekend."
- In this variation, you can ask other group members to try and interpret the emoji story before inviting the creator to say what really happened.
