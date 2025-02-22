James Smart

Emoji check-in

by for .  
#icebreaker#remote-friendly#reflection#team
2 - 102 - 30 Low

A quick and engaging icebreaker where team members express how they’re feeling using emojis.

Goal

Allow team members to express themselves quickly and creatively and check-in on group sentiment in a low-stakes, inclusive manner. 

Attachments

Instructions

Step 1: Set the Check-In Prompt

  • Start the meeting or session by asking participants to describe how they’re feeling using just one emoji.
  • Example prompts:
    • “Drop an emoji in the chat that describes your mood today!”
    • “If your week was an emoji, what would it be?”
    • “Choose an emoji that represents your energy level right now.”

Step 2: Encourage Participation

  • Give participants 10-15 seconds to post their emoji response.
  • If in person, participants can draw, act out their emoji or use prepared emoji cards instead!

Step 3: Optional Sharing & Discussion

  • Ask a few volunteers to briefly explain their emoji choice (only if they feel comfortable).
  • If someone shares a particularly interesting or unexpected emoji, invite a light discussion.
    • In this case, it can be nice to invite other participants to continue sending emojis in response. 
  • Example: “I see a lot of 🚀—looks like some of you are ready to go! But also a few 😴—anyone need an extra coffee?”

Step 4: Acknowledge & Reflect

  • Recognize the range of emotions in the group without judgment.
  • Offer support if needed (e.g., “If you’re feeling stressed today 😓, let’s find ways to make things easier!”).
  • If desired, follow up with a collective mood booster, such as:
    • A quick stretch
    • A positive affirmation
    • A chat waterfall for the emoji we would like to feel by the end of the session. 

Step 5: Wrap-Up & Transition

  • Thank everyone for participating and use the insights to set the tone for the meeting.
  • Example:
    • “Looks like we have a mix of 😃 and 🤯 today—let’s support each other as we dive into our agenda!”
    • “A lot of 🎉—great energy! Let’s keep that momentum going.”

Variations for Emoji Check-in

  • Emoji check-in can be used mid-session to see how people are feeling on a particular subject or to gauge their energy levels. 
  • For smaller groups, it can be fun to ask them to create an emoji story, using a sequence of emojis to shape a small narrative for how they're feeling or for something that happened. For example, you might say: "Use three emojis to share something that happened to you this weekend."
    • In this variation, you can ask other group members to try and interpret the emoji story before inviting the creator to say what really happened. 

Comments (0) 

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.