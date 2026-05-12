Draw your job

Handout papers and ask people to "sketch" (prompting stick figures or icons lowers the pressure some feel when asked to "draw") their job - no names on papers.

Collect and redistribute papers, and ask people to guess which person's job it is.

Reflection prompts could include:

What did we assume about this person's job that looks different in the drawing?

Where was your interpretation of someone's job as written very different from how they visually see it?







