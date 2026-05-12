Draw your job
Draw your job
Empathy, role clarity
Duration: Any
Participants: Any
by Melissa LaddforBCS Allegient Facilitators
Instructions
Handout papers and ask people to "sketch" (prompting stick figures or icons lowers the pressure some feel when asked to "draw") their job - no names on papers.
Collect and redistribute papers, and ask people to guess which person's job it is.
Reflection prompts could include:
- What did we assume about this person's job that looks different in the drawing?
- Where was your interpretation of someone's job as written very different from how they visually see it?
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