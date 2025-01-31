Celebrate the wins in your team

Celebrate achievements big and small, give credit and generate a positive vibe at the beginning or end of a session.

A positive and uplifting icebreaker that encourages team members to reflect on achievements, recognize each other’s contributions, and build a culture of appreciation.

