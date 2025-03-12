Elevator pitch story development
Elevator pitch story development
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
selection of various approaches to messaging
Instructions
Simon Sinek "start with why" approach
Tiffany Uman resources from LinkedIn Learning course
- attached PDFs
Manal Sayid framework
- attached PDFs
Adverso Labs "Brand Personality Accelerator" for visioning or messaging
- https://app.mural.co/t/atolaboratorio5461/m/atolaboratorio5461/1731431317946/07aef654b3fa54b15b9eea137a8ba4c9d0dde80e
Comments (0)