The go-to platform for session design

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time.
Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

Create a session
Planner Hero
Adjust planner time

Fewer spreadsheets,
more creativity

Remove frustration from the design process so you can focus on building more effective sessions.

  • No more fumbling with columns and rows.
  • Drag & drop blocks to create your agenda.
  • Timing updates automatically as you make changes.

Make changes, stay organized

Adjust your agenda and keep on top of changes in real-time. Stay up to date with comments and automatic updates.
  • Stay aligned with colleagues and clients.
  • Easily tweak your workshop during delivery.
  • Never worry about losing track again.
Comment
Export planner

Share workshop
plans professionally

Invite collaborators to edit or review your sessions. Easily create beautiful looking printouts and make the best impression on your clients.

Expert facilitators
love SessionLab

An amazing tool that has completely transformed the way I can both prepare and keep records of my workshops
Erica Marx
Online Events Producer & Facilitator
It's the only tool that makes it easy to manage blocks of time/activities when planning and producing an event.
Fredrik Matheson
UX Lead at Bekk Consulting AS

Library of 1000+ methods and activities

Team / Idea Generation / Energiser / Ice breaker / Issue Analysis / Action / Leadership / Remote-friendly
Go to the library

Start quickly with ready-made session templates

Browse templates
Join the

SessionLab Facilitation Community

Facilitation methods
& templates for any session

Do you need an icebreaker to kick-start your workshop, meeting or training session? Want to help your group make a decision? Find the perfect method to get the results you need in the SessionLab library.

Explore 1000+ tried and tested facilitation methods  and templates. Add the ones you need to your session with a single click.

Go to the library
Library

Guides

Guide

A guide to facilitating virtual workshops and online meetings

Guide

A step-by-step guide to planning a workshop

Guide

Essential Facilitation Skills for an Effective Facilitator

Organizations all over the world use SessionLab

Design more effective sessions with ease

Agencies, enterprises and facilitators use SessionLab to design better sessions. Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Share perfectly-timed printouts with your clients.

Contact sales
Sign up for free
Planner Hero