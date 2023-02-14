Team Self-Management Workshop

Making your team more resilient and better able to self-manage is a great way to improve collaboration, encourage ownership and boost team productivity. This workshop is designed to help groups explore their current state of self-management and ideate on ways to improve along these 8 axes:

Autonomy

Trust

Decision making

Regular feedback

Experimentation

Responsibility

Adaptability

Transparency

If there are noted challenges or opportunities in any of these areas, this is a great trigger point for running this workshop.

While this session is most effective for teams already working together, you may even include this session as part of a program for new teams, asking them to reflect on their previous experiences and how they would like things to be different with this new group or project.