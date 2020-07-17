Persona Empathy Workshop

This workshop is intended for groups and organizations that are already using or starting to use customer personas and who are trying to extend the understanding and use of personas across an organization.

In groups or teams without a strong user research culture, it can be extremely useful to share insights on how to use personas and to demonstrate how powerful and effective they can be when guiding product or marketing decisions. You’ll also find that by including participants from across an organization, any solutions or ideas generated are more well rounded and fully featured.

You may run this with participants in less user-centric parts of the organization, or with whole teams in order to start demonstrating the value and use of personas in a concise, effective way.

The session is short by design – you’ll want as many necessary people to attend as possible so they can begin factoring personas into their day-to-day work.



This workshop is effective in both live and remote formats. Using an online whiteboard makes the collation of materials and learnings easy. Sharing and explaining user profiling data is also effective in a virtual setting, where data and user research can be shared in a simple, organic manner.