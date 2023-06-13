Morning Meeting

A complete plan and schedule of activities for teachers and students to start the day together.

View agenda template

Created by Deborah Rim Moiso – SessionLab

a picture of children sitting on the floor and raising hands for discussion, in a colourful classroom
  • Time: 30 min
  • Participants: 12-30
  • Difficulty: Easy
  • Facilitators: 1

Objectives

  • Check in with all students at the beginning of the day;
  • Foster an atmosphere of care and connection;
  • Encourage community building;
  • Prepare for the day ahead.

When should this session be delivered?

A morning meeting is a familiar way of starting the day in many kindergartens and schools. The types of activities and style can change as the children grow up, but the general structure will work with all ages. In fact, it is not at all different from a morning check-in or stand up company meeting!

A morning meeting generally lasts about 30 minutes and follows a general outline:

  • Greeting – welcoming students and inviting them to say hello to one another;
  • Sharing – asking an open question to invite students to share something about their lives or a reaction to a topic;
  • Group activity – a game, poem, song, or fun activity;
  • Morning message – a message from the teachers about the day, usually introducing a topic that will be covered in the next classes and the “why” behind it.

This template will give you a good starting point to design your own morning meetings.
Long-term success depends on getting the balance between having a reassuring ritual and keeping it fresh. Ask the students themselves for ideas on what they’d like to do during morning meetings.

If you need some more inspiration, many icebreaker and energizer activities geared to adults can be easily adapted for morning meeting use!

Who can facilitate it?

Every teacher and educator has the skills to host a morning meeting. Just make sure the rest of the school staff is onboard and informed of what you plan to do!

More materials on participatory practices for raising engagement in school can be found in our “Teacher as Facilitator” guide. Here you can find an example of a lesson plan that incorporates ideas from workshop design.

Check out the template details including step-by-step plan with instructions, timings, printable schedule and more
View the template

About the author

Deborah Rim Moiso

Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and the current co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). For the past six years she has been working with professors and researchers to introduce facilitation practices in Higher Education Institutions as a coach in the ClimateKIC’s education programs.

Design your next workshop with SessionLab

Join the 150,000 facilitators using SessionLab

Sign up for free
Planner Hero