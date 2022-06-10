Hybrid community event

To facilitate a successful hybrid event for a community gathering you’ll need a facilitation team of at least two people: one to work with online attendees and one in the room. Make sure you have an opportunity to connect and align with your co-facilitator before the start!

The activities themselves are not particularly challenging. The afternoon is mainly structured as a World Café. Focus questions for the breakouts and tables should be chosen by the facilitation team based on the group’s needs and on the morning’s conversation (to know more about this methodology you can go to the World Café community’s website). Another option is to use Open Space Technology, particularly if you want to give participants more freedom on what to bring into the discussion (for more on OST, see this template!).



If you have the opportunity to create a larger team, it can certainly be helpful to have an extra person taking care of the “bridge” between online and in-person (shout out to my co-host Szilvia Zsargo) and a tech host to support the virtual part (although the brilliant Rowan Simonsen managed to handle it all himself!).

Richer, more complex hybrid environments enabling sustained collaboration between “roomies” and “Zoomies”, are likely to be a part of the facilitator’s toolkit in the near future. That said, this template is a great way to start exploring the possibilities of hybrid event facilitation: it worked for us and we’d love to hear back whether it works for you!