Facilitation Skills Training

A one-day practical workshop to introduce and practice facilitation skills.

View agenda template

Created by Deborah Rim Moiso – SessionLab

  • Time: 1 day
  • Participants: 12-18
  • Difficulty: Medium
  • Facilitators: 2

Objectives

  • Develop/improve a shared understanding about what facilitation is and what the role of a facilitator is.
  • Share a basic toolkit for facilitating conversations (e.g. for team meetings)
  • Give every participant the opportunity to practice and receive feedback.

When should this session be delivered?

This template is based on a real-life workshop the SessionLab team held at its 2025 team retreat: as such, it is tailored to a group of 12 people, who already know one another and work together.

The idea is to have the opportunity to share and practice basic skills of facilitation, applicable to day-to-day teamwork (e.g. standup meetings, quarterly goal-setting workshops).

Who can facilitate it?

We recommend co-facilitating, with one of you taking on the role of learning facilitator, the other of lead trainer.

The lead trainer should:

  • be familiar with all learning materials (there are hand-outs in the template, but you might want to tailor them to your specific case);
  • share learning points about the different tools, how and when to use them.

While the learning facilitator:

  • prepares activities such as energizers and icebreakers;
  • leads the team in debrief and reflection. 
Check out the template details including step-by-step plan with instructions, a pre-workshop survey, timings, printable schedule and more
View the template

About the author

Deborah Rim Moiso

Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and the current co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). 

