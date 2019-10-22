Enterprise Design tackles challenges of enterprise-wide innovation and transformation, through a phased design approach adapted to reshaping complex systems. It’s about making sense of a complex environment, and carrying out an enterprise shift by aligning the viewpoints of a number of different stakeholders, sparking innovation, and transforming teams, systems and structures.

Participants are encouraged to consider a business issue, and follow the steps to scan (reveal insights and opportunities for innovation), set scenarios (explore parts of the enterprise to be transformed from an ‘as is’ state to a ‘to be’ future state), and conduct sprints (interviews with a client, customer and mapping the future state with a peer designer). Finally, participants will end up with a system to deliver a coherent set of solutions to achieve transformation at scale involving all key stakeholders, all done using a common set of language (“stack”).

By guiding a team through this design process, the end result will be a well-designed, successful and streamlined enterprise.