Enterprise Design tackles challenges of enterprise-wide innovation and transformation, through a phased design approach adapted to reshaping complex systems. It’s about making sense of a complex environment, and carrying out an enterprise shift by aligning the viewpoints of a number of different stakeholders, sparking innovation, and transforming teams, systems and structures.
Participants are encouraged to consider a business issue, and follow the steps to scan (reveal insights and opportunities for innovation), set scenarios (explore parts of the enterprise to be transformed from an ‘as is’ state to a ‘to be’ future state), and conduct sprints (interviews with a client, customer and mapping the future state with a peer designer). Finally, participants will end up with a system to deliver a coherent set of solutions to achieve transformation at scale involving all key stakeholders, all done using a common set of language (“stack”).
By guiding a team through this design process, the end result will be a well-designed, successful and streamlined enterprise.
Whenever a large organisation is looking to transform or design an innovative product or service.
The Enterprise Design Starter workshop would be applicable to an organization in various situations, such as:
Facilitating this Enterprise Design workshop is something which might be out of your comfort zone but as long as you understand the exercises you plan to do, then you should be fine. If you are looking for a professional facilitator for your ideation workshop, you may consider Enterprise Design Associates as expert facilitators.
Enterprise Design Associates are a European strategic design consultancy created in 2009 to help organizations of all shapes and sizes tackle enterprise challenges holistically, fast and effectively by relying the Enterprise Design Framework.
They work with a global network of experts (such as designers, analysts, architects, trainers and mentors) to design whatever is needed to enable complex enterprises to have better relationships and deliver on their promises.