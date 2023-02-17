Crafting a Key Message Workshop

The quick summary: Often, when people think about “key messaging”, they think about branding, corporate communication strategies and the nuts and bolts of crafting a marketing campaign. Underpinning activities like these with clear key messages is vital, but we believe that key messages have a place in everyday communication, too.

This workshop has been designed to provide a short, sharp, interactive introduction to why a key message can be helpful and how to craft a key message in a relatively short period of time.

This workshop can stand on its own and is particularly useful for teams or groups who are interested in having a flexible tool in their communication toolkit that they can adapt to their needs.

Crafting a key message, however, is often an essential step that needs to be taken when planning a presentation, speech, elevator pitch, or even a blog post like this. With that in mind, you could also use this workshop template as part of a longer workshop or training programme around presenting, for example, or as a module in a multi-session series of effective communication workshops.