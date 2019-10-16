This half-day workshop plan should be aimed at groups of young people who are fairly familiar with one another. The ice-breaker exercise involves linked arms in a circle and this level of contact may not be ideal for complete strangers. The team games involve knowing (or at least remembering) each others’ names so this session would be ideal for groups who know each other.

As some youths can be shy, it’s important for the facilitator to actively encourage participation and to engage all the members to express self-awareness of their own communication style. However, the ice-breaker is designed to break down initial barriers so the activities will flow far more easily.

The decision making activities require a level of hand/eye coordination but nothing more than throwing, catching, and passing a ball. Do feel free to adapt and change this session plan to suit the group’s ability and substitute tasks / remove them where useful conversations about communication styles take longer than anticipated.