This session is designed to introduce new managers to giving and receiving better feedback with their team. In just over two hours, it gives participants space to reflect, practice and learn effective feedback techniques they can take away with them and use immediately.

During the session, the facilitator builds opportunities to:

Share their experiences and perspectives on feedback

Have participants experience feedback techniques directly.

Learn some of the theory behind effective feedback.

Discuss effective feedback with the group.

The session is ideal as a first step for new managers learning how to work better with their direct reports. It can easily be adapted for established teams want to work on giving better feedback or who have had difficulties in this area. The concepts are also transferrable to youth, education or other group environments where peers wish to give and receive feedback.