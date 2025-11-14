I’m Ruchika Singhal, a leadership facilitator, transformation specialist, and founder of Elevare Advisory. With over two decades of experience across global healthcare multinationals (Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca), I bring the depth of real-world leadership into every session I design and deliver. As a Wharton MBA and a passionate student of human transformation, I craft leadership development programs that balance strategic thinking, reflection, and active learning. My sessions are energetic, structured, and designed to create powerful mindset shifts among mid-to-senior leaders. Facilitation is my core focus. I work independently and also seek to collaborate with like-minded facilitators and leadership networks. I'm grounded in principles of Ikeda philosophy, which inspires me to believe that every situation is transformable — as long as we start with self-awareness. My website for more details : www.elevareadvisory.org

