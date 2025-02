I am a co-founder of SessionLab, an online platform that helps people design and facilitate better workshops. After years of hands-on workshop facilitation and designing learning experiences, I really missed having a tool that helps to focus on designing effective group processes. Hence we started building SessionLab to help facilitators and learning designers. While building SessionLab to be a sustainable company, I still really enjoy whenever I have the opportunity to design and run workshops, and helping groups finding solutions effectively.

