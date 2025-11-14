Avika Sharma

I am a dedicated educational counselor at Stani Memorial P.G. College (SMPGC), focused on helping students achieve their academic and personal goals. With a passion for education and a deep understanding of student needs, we aim to provide the best educational experience. SMPGC, the premie Bachelor of Science degree in Jaipur offers a wide range of courses including BA, B.Com, BSc, BBA, BCA, BVA, BPA, BSc Biotech, MA, M.Com, MSc, MJMC, MSc Biotech, and many more.

I am a dedicated educational counselor at Stani Memorial P.G. College (SMPGC), focused on helping students achieve their academic and personal goals. With a passion for education and a deep understanding of student needs, we aim to provide the best educational experience. SMPGC, the premie Bachelor of Science degree in Jaipur offers a wide range of courses including BA, B.Com, BSc, BBA, BCA, BVA, BPA, BSc Biotech, MA, M.Com, MSc, MJMC, MSc Biotech, and many more.